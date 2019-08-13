Clayton High School students protest removal of principal

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Dozens of students showed up the Johnston County School Board meeting Tuesday to protest the removal Clayton High School’s principal.

As of Aug. 12, Bennett Jones will no longer serve as principal at Clayton but work as lead administrator of Choice Plus in JCPS, the district confirmed.

Jones was named Clayton High’s principal in 2016.

At the Johnston County School Board meeting on Tuesday, dozens of students protested the removal of Jones, chanting “Bring him back.”

Those students said they were prepared to speak to the board about Jones.

The district would not say why Jones was moved to a different role within the school system saying it was a confidential personnel matter. He did not receive a pay cut in his move to lead administrator.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Jones was still listed as Clayton High School’s principal on the school’s website.

