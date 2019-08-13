Breaking News
Crash blocks I-540 lanes near Glenwood Avenue
1  of  2
Live Now
CBS 17 Interactive Radar CBS 17 Weather Beast on the roads

Clayton High School students protest removal of principal

Johnston County News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – Dozens of students showed up the Johnston County School Board meeting Tuesday to protest the removal Clayton High School’s principal.

As of Aug. 12, Bennett Jones will no longer serve as principal at Clayton but work as lead administrator of Choice Plus in JCPS, the district confirmed.

Jones was named Clayton High’s principal in 2016.

At the Johnston County School Board meeting on Tuesday, dozens of students protested the removal of Jones, chanting “Bring him back.”

Those students said they were prepared to speak to the board about Jones.

The district would not say why Jones was moved to a different role within the school system saying it was a confidential personnel matter. He did not receive a pay cut in his move to lead administrator.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Jones was still listed as Clayton High School’s principal on the school’s website.

CBS 17 has a crew at the board meeting and will update this story as it develops.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Local News
More National News
More Weather
More Sports
More Check This Out
More Wake County News
More Durham County News
More Cumberland County News
More Johnston County News
More Orange County News

Don't Miss