CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton High School is receiving a big gift from a big name in the North Carolina community on Thursday.

In the midst of funding its $1.7 million athletic field renovation project, Clayton High School received a call from none other than the Carolina Panthers.

In a partnership with the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC), the Panthers are donating a $250,000 field grant for the school’s project.

The project is converting the football game field and an adjoining practice field “to durable synthetic grass surfaces that will provide increased access and opportunities for school and community athletic teams,” an official release said.

“The Carolina Panthers are pleased to partner with the NFL Foundation and LISC to support the construction of new synthetic football fields for Clayton High School,” Panthers director of community relations Riley Fields said. “The new fields will provide much-needed durable field space to support the needs of Clayton High School and the broader Clayton community.”

The check will be presented at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday at the high school.