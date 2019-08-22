Clayton HS students hoping their principal will return soon

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — When students at Clayton High School return to school on Aug. 26, they hope Dr. Bennett Jones will be back in the principal’s office.

Last week, the Johnston County school district suddenly reassigned Jones in a move that many did not understand.

A rally in favor of Jones’ return is being held Thursday in Clayton.

The support for Jones has been overwhelming. The town council even passed a resolution in support of him.

Sources told CBS 17 that a grievance was filed by Jones, possibly as a response to an investigation into grade fixing for student-athletes.

Varsity football coach Hunter Jenks resigned, as well.

Many in Clayton say Jones made a big difference and truly cared about every student.

“Everyday in school when I go I don’t come here with, ‘Oh gosh, it’s school.’ I go with some excitement. Like, I want to be there,” said sophomore Mason Bland.

“He’s been there for every single person. He’s never done wrong to anybody. You know I know him personally and he’s one of the greatest guys I know,” added sophomore Dalton Brigman.

