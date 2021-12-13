Clayton intersection closure begins today as NC 42 widening continues

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – N.C. 42 is continuing to be widened, and in order to do that, its intersection at Pineville Boulevard will be temporarily closed beginning today.

Drivers will need to use Flowers Commerce Drive and Buffalo Road in order to travel between N.C. 42 and the nearby shopping center, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

NCDOT also said travel however will not be affected in any way on N.C. 42 in this area despite the construction.

“The closure is needed to allow contract workers to safely tie in the widened highway where it meets Pineville Boulevard, which is scheduled to reopen by 5 p.m. Dec. 20,” NCDOT said.