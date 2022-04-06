RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A Clayton Police Department K-9 has a new ballistic vest in honor of a boy who died from childhood bone cancer.

The Clayton Police Department said 11-year-old Conner Crossan died of bone cancer in April 2018. For his “Angel Anniversary”, one of Crossan’s grandparents reached out to Brady’s K-9 Fund to donate two vests to North Carolina K-9 handlers.

One of those vests went to Clayton’s K9 Titan.

Brady’s K9 Fund was started by an eight-year-old in Ohio. The nonprofit raises money to provide protective vests for police dogs. Vests are often too expensive for smaller police departments to afford.

Since 2018, the organization has provided 581 vests to law enforcement dogs across the country.

The Clayton Police Department said Crossan was a huge lover of dogs and would wait at the hospital after his treatments just to see the therapy dogs.

The department said his family felt donating vests to protect the police K-9s was the best fit to honor him this year. K9 Titan’s vest reads: “In honor of Conner James Crossan.”