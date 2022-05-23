Editor’s note: This story has been updated to show the shooting occurred May 22.

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Clayton man was arrested and charged with shooting two 16-year-olds on Sunday, the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a shooting call at a home on Sequoia Drive just after 10 p.m. near Clayton.

Responding deputies found two 16-year-old boys had been shot.

The sheriff’s office said both victims were transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Maynor Flores-Salinas, 20, was identified as the suspect and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury.

On Monday, Flores-Salinas was arrested with help from the Clayton Police Department.

He is being held under a $450,000 secured bond.

The scene on Sequoia Drive on May 22. (Gilat Melamed/CBS 17)

The shooting is still under investigation.