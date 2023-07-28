SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton man has been found guilty in connection to a 2018 shooting that killed another man, prosecutors said Friday.

On Monday, a jury in Johnston County returned the guilty verdicts for Jamie Richard Dupree. He was found guilty of second-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Dupree was found guilty in a deadly shooting that happened on West Preston Street in Selma on Aug. 1, 2018. When Selma police arrived on scene, officers found the body of 31-year-old Shantwan Strickland inside a home where he had been shot in the back.

The verdict came after several days of testimony from law enforcement officers, agents with the N.C. State Bureau of Investigation and experts from the N.C. State Crime Lab, prosecutors say.

Dupree received a minimum sentence of 23 years in prison.