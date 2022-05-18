CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A Clayton man who was facing six total charges involving three girls between the ages of 8 and 10 is now facing first-degree sexual offenses and more indecent liberties charges, police confirmed Wednesday.

James Louis Martin, 47, had an investigation begin on Nov. 1, 2021, when neighbors in the Chandler’s Ridge subdivision filed a complaint with police, a news release from Clayton police earlier in May said.

The incidents took place at the suspect’s home and the Chandler’s Ridge Community Pool, the news release said.

Now, Martin is facing five felony charges of first-degree sexual offense and is up to five felonies for indecent liberties with a child, police said. He was originally facing two charges for indecent liberties.

The upped charges come after an additional female minor reported the above crimes that a Wednesday news release said happened from 2014 through 2018.

“The incidents took place at the suspect’s home and the Chandler’s Ridge Community Pool,” the news release said. “The Clayton Police Department requests individuals to come forward who had contact with the suspect in Clayton, NC or Holliston, MA.”

Police also said during the Clayton investigation they discovered Martin was charged with indecent exposure involving children in Massachusetts in 2013 after an incident at Lake Winthrop in Holliston, Massachusetts.

“The complaint involved an inappropriate relationship between James Martin and an 8-year-old female in 2021,” the initial news release said.

Two other girls reported Martin exposed himself to them in 2021 in the initial report.

Martin’s secured bond has been increased from $220,000 to $500,000.