CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Talk about a happy Friday.

Paul Harrison of Clayton cashed in his $1 ticket purchased at a grocery store in Clayton for a Carolina Cash 5 jackpot win of $291,828 on Friday, according to a release from N.C. Education Lottery Headquarters.

His ticket was a Quick Pick ticket purchased at the Town Food Market, Inc. on U.S. 70 West.

After taxes were withheld, Harrison got to take home $207,928.

Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The odds of winning a Cash 5 jackpot are 1 in 962,598. Friday’s jackpot is $100,000.