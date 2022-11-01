CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — One Triangle mom could not have foreseen the outcome of this year’s trick-or-treat outing.

Kathryn Turnbull, 42, of Clayton, was out with her two children taking part in the festivities of Halloween when she was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run around 7:05 p.m.

The driver hit her in the 100 block of Mulberry Banks Drive, according to police.

“She was thrown into a wooded area as a result of the collision,” according to Nathanael Shelton, public information officer for the Clayton Police Department.

Shelton said the woman was taken to WakeMed hospital with serious injuries. No children were injured.

After checking camera footage and speaking with witnesses about a suspect, police received subsequent calls of an impaired driver in a Chevrolet Tahoe in the area of U.S. 70 Business and N.C. 42 East.

Police located and identified the driver as Cecelia Morales, 60, of Clayton.

She was arrested and charged with felony hit-and-run and driving while intoxicated.