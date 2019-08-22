1  of  2
Clayton names interim replacement after head football coach’s resignation

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Clayton High School named Robert Senseney its interim football coach after head coach Hunter Jenks resigned on Tuesday, according to Johnston County Public Schools.

A spokesperson for Wake County Public Schools confirms Jenks will coach football at West Millbrook Middle School, and teach ALC.

The Comets are set to begin their season Friday at Richmond.

Senseney has previously coached at Burns, Knightdale, and West Johnston.

Jenks’ resignation and the reassignment of principal Dr. Bennett Jones have been a source of turmoil in the Clayton community. The school community is holding a rally for Jones Thursday evening.

