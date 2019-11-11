Clayton nursing and rehab center evacuated due to hazmat situation, officials say

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A nursing and rehabilitation center in Clayton had to be evacuated Monday morning due to a possible gas leak, Johnston County emergency officials told CBS 17.

Springbrook Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, located at 195 Springbrook Ave., was evacuated Monday morning around 8:30 a.m. due to a hazmat situation, officials said.

The Clayton Fire Department and Clayton EMS are currently on scene evacuating patients.

There’s no word yet on whether anyone was injured or was exposed to any hazardous materials.

CBS 17 has a crew headed to the scene and this story will be updated as more information becomes available.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now