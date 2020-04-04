Clayton nursing home workers concerned after resident tests positive for COVID-19

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Three employees reached out to CBS 17 concerned about the nursing home where they work after a patient tested positive for COVID-19.

UPDATE: Man dies as 3 COVID-19 cases confirmed in ‘outbreak’ at Clayton nursing home

The workers said Springbrook Rehabilitation and Nursing Center isn’t doing enough to protect them or the residents who call it home.

“I’m concerned about the whole building. The entire building,” said one employee who didn’t want to give her name.

RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC

She said she is uncertain if she wanted to return and feared retaliation.

“The person that was sick was sick for two weeks and we just found out yesterday,” Roshawda Rhodes, a Springbrook employee said.

“Anything he has touched is contaminated and no one knew about it,” said a third employee who didn’t want to give her name.

UPDATE: Man dies as 3 COVID-19 cases confirmed in ‘outbreak’ at Clayton nursing home

These employees said the infected resident had been showing symptoms for some time but was only taken to the hospital Wednesday. Managers at Springbrook held a meeting Thursday in which they informed staff.

“They didn’t have supplies for housekeeping to go in and clean the room, they had gloves that was it,” the first employee said.

The resident’s niece also reached out. She said the hospital told her the case had been reported to the CDC, but she was surprised she hadn’t seen it on the news.

UPDATE: Man dies as 3 COVID-19 cases confirmed in ‘outbreak’ at Clayton nursing home

The concerned employees also said a second resident went to the hospital Friday. A third person, an employee, went home sick.

“It’s just a matter of time that everybody is going to get affected by this,” Rhodes said.

After calling Springbrook repeatedly and leaving messages with its parent company, Principle Long Term Care Inc., CBS 17 went by the facility.

“We are working hard to take care of our patients, thank you,” a manager said. But he declined to answer any questions.

UPDATE: Man dies as 3 COVID-19 cases confirmed in ‘outbreak’ at Clayton nursing home

So what is Springbrook required to do? CBS 17 reached out to the Department of Health and Human Services, which wrote: “Nursing homes are required to notify their local public health department of any confirmed cases. They are expected to educate their staff, residents, and families on infection control policies and procedures and updates on COVID-19.”

A spokesperson with the Johnston County Department of Health couldn’t say if they’d done that.

The three concerned employees said they weren’t sure if they would return to work, because they’re worried about their safety.

More headlines from CBS17.com: