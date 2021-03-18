Clayton PD: 3 suspects get away with cash, ‘prescription narcotics’ in Walgreens armed robbery

FILE – This June 25, 2019, file photo shows the sign outside a Walgreens Pharmacy in Pittsburgh. Walgreens Boots Alliance will sell its pharmaceutical wholesaler business to AmerisourceBergen in $6.5 billion cash and stock deal. The drugstore chain says the deal will let it invest in and focus on its retail business, which has been hurt by sales declines during the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton police are searching for three people responsible for an armed robbery that occurred at a Walgreens Thursday morning.

According to Town of Clayton officials, three people wearing masks and gloves entered the Walgreens located at 11306 U.S. Highway 70 Business West around 5:30 a.m. Once inside the store, the suspects forced the manager of the store “to turn over an undisclosed amount of U.S. currency as well as numerous prescription narcotics.”

No employees were hurt during the robbery. It’s not clear at this time what weapons the suspects were armed with.

The suspects were last seen leaving the area in a light in color, four-door passenger vehicle. The suspects were last seen traveling west on U.S. 70 toward Wake County.

The robbery remains under investigation. Clayton police are asking that anyone with information related to this crime contact the Clayton Police Department at 919-553-4611.