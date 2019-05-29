Clayton PD: Woman found in trunk drenched in sweat, Mountain Dew after stealing from Walmart Video

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) - A Wilson woman is charged with shoplifting less than $20 worth of items from a Clayton Walmart after she was found hiding in the trunk of her car, drenched in sweat and Mountain Dew, according to Town of Clayton spokesperson Stacy Beard.

On Tuesday, the store's loss prevention personnel saw 34-year-old Melinda Reeves placing merchandise in her purse instead of her shopping cart. She became confrontational when approached by staff and ran out of the store, Beard said.

Clayton police arrived at the Walmart and searched the parking lot. Store staff reported that no cars had left the parking lot near where Reeves was seen running. After reviewing surveillance video, police were able to see exactly which vehicle she arrived at the Walmart in, Beard said.

Officers saw no one inside the car but noticed the truck was ajar and saw some slight movement. The officer asked Reeves to come out, and she obliged, Beard said.

Reeves was drenched in sweat and said she poured a can of Mountain Dew over herself in an attempt to stay cool in the heat of the trunk, Beard said.

Officers found a bottle of wine, laundry detergent, and a Little Mermaid children's toy. The items totaled $16.83, Beard said.

Reeves is charged with shoplifting/misdemeanor larceny. She was taken to jail and given a $2,500 secured bond.

