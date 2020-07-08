Clayton police chief had security detail, says person offered $5,000 for his house to be burned down

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand said a security detail was placed at his home back in June following a credible threat. A town spokeswoman said the security detail was in place for less than four days.

At least one town councilman has been critical of the move, questioning whether its a good use of taxpayer money.

“We’ve even had some of our officers threatened here, myself included,” Myhand said in a Facebook live on Thursday. He was answering questions on the police Department’s page.

“Either determine they’re not valid or charge somebody with the crime, because the last thing I need is them to be worried about at work is their family’s safety,” he added.

Myhand said he received a credible threat back at the beginning of June. Someone offered $5,000 to the person who burned down his house. Protests in Raleigh had turned violent a few days prior. Myhand said his staff agreed a security detail should be placed at his home.

“We received some calls from citizens wanting to know why there was police protection posted outside the chief’s house. They had driven by and saw that,” Clayton Mayor Pro Tem Jason Thompson said.

Thompson said he reached out to the town manager looking for an explanation.

“My concern is that we’re using taxpayer dollars to pay for private security. And I think, as a town, we have to develop a policy for how we address these threats moving forward,” Thompson said.

A town spokeswoman said the security detail was only in place for four days, June 3-7 at a cost of $3,600.

“I don’t think that’s unreasonable on any level whether you’re a public official or you’re a dedicated town of Clayton employee,” Mayor Jody McLeod said.

Thompson and McLeod said the town council would be reviewing the existing policy regarding protection for employees who are threatened and would consider updating it.

