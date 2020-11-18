Clayton police chief placed on administrative leave

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The police chief of Clayton has been placed on administrative leave, town officials said Tuesday.

C. Blair Myhand was placed on leave as of Monday night, according to town officials.

Clayton town spokeswoman Cathy Marraccini said Clayton police Maj. Jon Gerrell will run the police department.

Myhand will continue to be paid during his leave, Marraccini said.

No reason was given for the move.

“There is no further comment at this time,” Marraccini said in an email to CBS 17.

Myhand was sworn in on May 15, 2017.

Before coming to Clayton, Myhand was a police captain in Apex, where he served for more than 11 years.

He is a retired U.S. Army First Sergeant with more than two decades of military and law enforcement experience, including tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to Myhand’s bio on the town of Clayton website.