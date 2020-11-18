Clayton police chief will ‘soon be addressing’ being placed on administrative leave, attorney says

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Details have been scant on the reason why Clayton’s police chief was placed on administrative leave but his attorney asks that the public not “prematurely read anything into” the change.

C. Blair Myhand was placed on leave as of Monday night, town spokeswoman Cathy Marraccini told to CBS 17.

On Wednesday, CBS 17’s Bridget Chapman spoke briefly to Myhand who referred her to his attorney, Edward Schenk.

In a statement to CBS 17, Schenk said he wasn’t “able to comment substantively” about the situation.

“It is our hope that the public will not unfairly or prematurely read anything into the fact that he has been placed on administrative leave. Chief Myhand will soon be addressing the change in his status through the proper channels,” Schenk said.

The attorney also said the chief is receiving support from citizens, town leaders and law enforcement from across the state.

Clayton Mayor Pro Tem Jason Thompson confirmed Wednesday that Myhand was on administrative leave but went on to say “there is absolutely nothing else to be said.”

Myhand will continue to be paid during his leave, Marraccini said.

Myhand was sworn in on May 15, 2017.

Before coming to Clayton, Myhand was a police captain in Apex, where he served for more than 11 years.

He is a retired U.S. Army First Sergeant with more than two decades of military and law enforcement experience, including tours in Iraq and Afghanistan, according to Myhand’s bio on the town of Clayton website.

Marraccini said Clayton police Maj. Jon Gerrell will run the police department.