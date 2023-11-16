CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton police are investigating a late Thursday morning shooting in the 3000 block of Brittany Drive.
CBS has a crew on it way to the scene. Check back later for more information.
by: Joe Jurney
Posted:
Updated:
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton police are investigating a late Thursday morning shooting in the 3000 block of Brittany Drive.
CBS has a crew on it way to the scene. Check back later for more information.
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now