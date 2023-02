CLAYTON, N.C. — Clayton police are looking for the person who robbed a gas station at gunpoint Wednesday night.

At 9:40 p.m., officers were sent to the Han-Dee Hugo’s at 11295 U.S. 70 Business in reference to an armed robbery.

Officers learned that a male suspect, entered the store and produced a handgun to the clerk.

The suspect demanded money from the register while holding the clerk at gunpoint, police said.

The suspect ran south from the store toward Amelia Church Road.