Clayton police searching for 3 teens wanted for tagging graffiti on numerous buildings, businesses

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton police are seeking help identifying three men who they say went on a graffiti bombing run in Downtown Clayton Sunday morning, spray-painting more than a dozen properties.

Police say the properties included a historic building and a piece of community artwork dedicated to Clayton’s 150th anniversary.

From around 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. Sunday, cameras throughout town captured the three teens going up and down Main Street, using red, orange and yellow spray paint to tag numerous buildings, newspaper boxes and dumpsters belonging to the town of Clayton and downtown businesses.

Town officials say the buildings include the iconic BM Robertson Mule Company, at 144 Lombard Street, a historic family-owned building belonging to Clayton’s 102-year-old World War II veteran, Sam Robertson.

The men vandalized the Duncan Building located at 106 South Lombard St. The building is home to numerous small businesses and offices, police say.

Police say the men also vandalized Clockwise & Otherwise (335 East Main St.), two salons: Hair on Main (401 East Main St.) and Kirby’s Precision Cuts (413 East Main St.) and also Craze Beauty Boutique (419 East Main St.).

Town of Clayton

Town officials say all sides of the four-sided 150th chalk expression box at Horne Square was also damaged.

They also covered the landscaping areas that house the town’s art sculptures with graffiti. Town staff will have to work to see if the paint can be removed.

Also tagged in that area were newspaper boxes belonging to various businesses. Five dumpsters were also tagged by graffiti.

Town of Clayton

Monday morning, graffiti was discovered in an additional location – the Southern Village Shopping Center along U.S. Highway 70 West.

Several electrical boxes, dumpsters, and buildings were also tagged with similar markings to those left downtown, police say.

The teens may have parked in the Compare Foods parking lot near the corner of Lombard and Second streets at the start of their spree along Main Street.

If anyone saw anything late Saturday night or into Sunday morning in the downtown area, or if you recognize any of the three young men in the video and photos, please contact Clayton police at 919-553-4611.

