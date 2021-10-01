Clayton police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ woman charged with 68-year-old’s murder

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Clayton police have issued an arrest warrant for murder in connection with the death of a woman who was found inside her home near downtown on Thursday afternoon, Town of Clayton spokesperson Nathanael Shelton said in a release.

A wanted poster from Clayton police showing Camille and Dior Singleton, along with an image of the vehicle they could be in.

The homicide happened along Crawford Parkway, Shelton confirmed Thursday night. The home where the victim was found is in a residential area off of W. Main Street.

Police Chief Greg Tart told CBS 17 on Thursday night that the incident began as a welfare check call made by family around 4:30 p.m. He said the body of an older woman was found.

The victim has been identified as 68-year-old Inita Gaither. Authorities said Gaither lived in the home where she was found murdered.

Following an investigation at the crime scene, along with interviewing witnesses, police have developed a suspect in the case.

Camille Nechelle Singleton, 31, has been identified as the suspect in the killing. Shelton said an arrest warrant for the murder of Gaither has been obtained for Singleton and police are actively looking for the woman.

The cause of death was not released. Tart said they are awaiting autopsy results.

The investigation determined that Singleton is a relative of Gaither.

Singleton was last known to be operating a white U-Haul pickup truck and police believe she has fled the area. There is no tag number available for the U-Haul.

Singleton may be traveling with her 2-year-old daughter, Dior Singleton.

CBS 17 has asked officials if they believe the child is in any danger but we have not yet received a response.

Camille Singleton is described as having black hair and brown eyes and she is around 4 foot 11 and weighs approximately 135 pounds. She has a Virginia driver’s license.

Dior Singleton is approximately 3 feet tall, weighs around 30 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, Shelton said.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Singleton, please contact Clayton Police at 919-553-4611 or dial 911.