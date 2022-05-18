CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The Clayton Police Department has issued a warrant and is asking for the public’s help in finding a man wanted for reported multiple assaults on a woman that include strangulation.

Police said Jamie Edward Flynn, 21, is wanted for felony assault by strangulation and felony assault inflicting serious injury on a victim who he has a 7-month-old child with. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time by police.

Flynn was last seen at the State Employee’s Credit Union (SECU) on 512 Regency Drive in Clayton after he asked the victim to drive him there, police said.

However, officers said when the victim did that and Flynn got out of the car, the victim drove off to a family member’s house and then was transported to a WakeMed location.

Police also said Flynn has no immediate family in Clayton, nor does he have access to a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or Clayton police at 919-553-4611.