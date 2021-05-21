Clayton teacher to honor late husband, former firefighter through day of service Saturday

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The months of planning have now come down to Saturday.

“It has been a very helpful distraction,” said Kristy Dean.

Friday evening, Dean, her girls and a few others got things ready for the inaugural “JD’s Day of Service.”

Saturday’s event is in partnership with Rise Against Hunger. Volunteers will prepare thousands of meals for people in need.

Dean is organizing the event which will honor her late husband, Jason.

The event is focused on serving the community. Just like Jason Dean did for two decades. The event comes just days before what would’ve been his 43rd birthday.

“So, we wanted to start a tradition where we will serve our community. Just like daddy served the community,” explained Dean.

Jason Dean was a firefighter for the Clayton Fire Department. He was among nearly 20 firefighters diagnosed with the coronavirus.

He lost his battle with COVID-19 in September.

“We’ve tried very hard to set-up an event to offer a lot of opportunities to serve the community. Educate the community and just come together to have a good time,” Dean stated.

Kristy Dean, a Clayton High School teacher, also said as the state moves forward with trying to get back to normal, it’s also helping her push forward.

“I got both of my shots. I’m excited that even here at school we’ve been able to have some celebrations outside with students without masks. It was really just a relief. Really just to kind of an exhale for a minute,” Dean said.

“I hope that through the summer the state will continue to responsibly relax the restrictions. I think any step towards normal will help us try to figure out what our new normal is,” she added.

JD’s Day of Service is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Clayton High School.

There will also be a CPR demonstration, music, food and events for children.

The goal is to package 15,000 meals and to raise more than $5,000 to cover the cost of the meals.