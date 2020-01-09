Clayton teen arrested, accused of prowling neighborhood at night while half-naked

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton teen has been identified as the half-naked man seen on multiple videos prowling the Riverwood Athletic Club neighborhood back in December 2019, officials announced Thursday.

Carlos Antonio Soto, 18, is charged with indecent exposure in connection with the bizarre incidents caught on camera in early December of last year.

Home security video captured Soto walking around homes in the neighborhood on Dec. 6, 2019, as well as the next night. He was captured on camera walking across driveways and near front and back doors. In some of the incidents, he was half-naked.

Police had “successfully identified a suspect” back on Dec. 10, 2019, but “needed more evidence before criminal charges could be made,” according to a press release.

Carlos Antonio Soto (Johnston County Sheriff’s Office)

“Over the last month, they were able to finally collect enough evidence to support criminal charges. Detectives secured warrants for Soto’s arrest” on Wednesday.

“We truly appreciate the community’s help in bringing this disturbing case to close,” said Clayton Police Chief Blair Myhand. “More and more people are installing cameras on their homes and the surveillance video is incredibly helpful to law enforcement everywhere in catching criminals. In this instance though, we needed the law to catch up to technology. For now at least, cameras can’t be victims; only people can.”

Soto was arrested and given a $1,000 secured bond on the charge. He is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Thursday morning, officials said.

