CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton teen has been identified as the person who died in a wreck in Johnston County on Saturday.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, 17-year-old Isabella Ziccardi died after the car she was driving hydroplaned and crashed along Cornwallis Road near Atkinson Farm Road. She was traveling south on Cornwallis before the wreck.

Ziccardi’s car hit water on the road, hydroplaned and crashed into a northbound car, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol Sgt. E.J. Williams.

She died at the scene. A young woman and two young children in the other car were taken to WakeMed in Raleigh for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, Williams said.

Williams said there are no charges in the wreck, which happened about two miles west of Clayton.