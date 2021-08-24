Clayton to celebrate local Olympic silver medalist Keni Harrison with parade, ceremony

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — Today is Keni Harrison Day in Clayton.

The Clayton High School graduate took home silver in the 100-meter hurdles during the Tokyo Olympics.

Clayton Town Council, along with Clayton High School, will throw a parade downtown in her honor.

Afterward, there will be a special ceremony at the high school to recognize her.

Harrison, who was a world record holder, finished in second place behind Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico and ahead of Jamaica’s Megan Tapper.

The parade will take place at 6 p.m. in downtown Clayton. The streets will be lined with American flags and Harrison will be riding on the final float, the town said.

Harrison will be recognized for her Olympic silver medal at 7 p.m. and is expected to make a few remarks at the ceremony.