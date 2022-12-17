CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — When it comes to the holidays, Joanna Davis has one thing on her mind- to make others smile.

“It feels good when you can make somebody else happy,” Davis said. “It’s a good feeling.”

The Clayton mother said she moved into her first home eight years ago and was excited to decorate.

What started as a few decorations in front of the home grew to something much bigger.

“I’ve always been into Christmas,” said Davis.

For the past years, Davis has invited families to come out to the home and take a walk through the Christmas wonderland she has created.

People enter the display by walking under the sign labeled “Who-ville” and wrap around the home before ending at the “North Pole.”

For Paola Rodriguez and her three children, the North Pole is where the family found their greatest surprise Friday night.

Rodriguez’s kids exclaimed, “I got a lion!” and, “I got a map!”

After seeing the large collection of toys at the site, Rodriguez asked if any of the toys could be purchased.

The family said they were shocked when they learned all of the toys were free.

For families on a budget, Rodriguez said the generous offer meant a lot.

“This helps too much!” she added.

Davis said she created the toy drive three years ago when she noticed families who were reaching out for help.

“I saw a lot of people, like on the Clayton Moms Group, that were just asking and said, ‘I have three or four kids and just need a little help with Christmas.’”

Davis said the comments and posts for support hit personally — Davis said she struggled at one point during her life shortly after having her daughter while living alone.

“There’s moms and dads out there that just need help and sometimes they don’t want to reach out to people,” she said. “There’s a lot of families out there that need help and support and they’re scared to ask for it.”

After purchasing a few toys, Davis said she invited families to come by, pick up a toy and drop toys off if people could help.

Davis said it didn’t take long for the word to spread.

“There’s a lot of moms who come when I’m not there,” she said. “They’ll drop off boxes of toys.”

Billie Dickens, Davis’s niece, said she decided to help her aunt after hearing the impact the decorations and toy drive had on the community.

“For the past three or four years, Christmas has not felt like Christmas to me, and after being here with Joanna and doing all this and seeing how excited the kids get, it actually feels like Christmas time again,” she said.

Davis hopes families don’t just leave with toys in hand, but she hopes families will also leave with a smile after visiting the home on Waterford Drive.

“It’s kind of my way of giving back,” Davis added.

Davis said families can come by at any time, day or night, to pick up toys or drop them off at 321 Waterford Drive in Clayton.

Davis said toys that are left over after the toy drive will be donated.