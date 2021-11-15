Clayton woman dies when Jeep flips in Johnston County weekend wreck

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A Clayton woman died in a single-car crash in Johnston County late Saturday night, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The crash happened just before midnight along Buffalo Road just north of Fletcher Road, according to the Highway Patrol.

Patricia Ingram, 32, was driving a 2016 Jeep south along Buffalo Road when the crash happened.

The Jeep went off the right side of the road, hit a ditch, and then slammed into a driveway that was over the ditch, troopers said.

Ingram’s Jeep then overturned. The Highway Patrol said Ingram was intoxicated at the time of the wreck.

No one else was injured.

No other information was available.