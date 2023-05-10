RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman charged in her boyfriend’s stabbing death has been found guilty of first-degree murder. Deysi Martinez has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, court documents show.

Martinez was charged with the murder of Martin Garcia in 2021. Johnston County District Attorney Susan Doyle said the two were dating and had a child together.

According to Doyle, an autopsy showed Garcia died of a fatal stab wound to the chest on April 4, 2021. He was also found with stab wounds to the left eye and left arm.

During her two-week trial, Doyle said a witness testified that Martinez had assaulted Garcia with her hands hours before the stabbing. The jury also heard evidence of prior domestic violence by Martinez against Garcia.

“The District Attorney’s Office is pleased with the verdict and appreciated the jurors’ thoughtful and deliberate work in this case. The verdict sends the right message that domestic violence must be taken seriously and must not be tolerated by anyone in our community,” said Doyle.

In 2017, Martinez was charged with one count of felony negligent child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury after police said she failed to take her 3-year-old son to the doctor after he got sick, which led to his death. In court at the time, it was revealed the child suffered a tear to his intestines and later died from sepsis.