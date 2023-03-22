RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Services never rendered for patients who don’t exist — that’s the gist of why a Clayton woman is being prosecuted by the Assistant U.S. Attorney.

Lakia Lateefah Washington,39, pleaded guilty on Wednesday to defrauding North Carolina Medicaid in a two-year scheme totaling more than $800,000 in disbursements. The DOJ said the fraudulent claims were ran through her business, L.W. Therapeutics & Consulting, LLC, from 2018 to 2020.

Washington 39 faces up to 10 years in prison and a potential fine, according to a press release form the U.S. Department of Justice.

The release said Washington received names, dates of birth and even some Medicaid beneficiary numbers for which she “paid a small finder’s fee.” In more egregious examples, the DOJ said she had filed more than 24 one-hour mental health appointments in one day.

Washington’s fraudulent acts even extended to a patient still in the womb, accoring to the DOJ.

“Washington submitted claims for services rendered to an unborn beneficiary still in utero at the time of the purported service being rendered,” the release stated.

“Those who fraudulently bill Medicaid for services never actually provided threaten the integrity of this important safety net program, which is designed to provide medically necessary services to some of the most vulnerable individuals in our country,” said Special Agent in Charge Tamala E. Miles of the Department of Health and Human Services Office of the Inspector General.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Terrence W. Boyle accepted the guilty plea. Washington will be sentenced at a later date.