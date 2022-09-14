CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – Quarterback No. 1 at Cleveland High School has a lot of eyes watching his every move, on and off the field.

“Yeah maybe a little pressure, but that comes with the fact that they get a lot of attention when things go well,” Cleveland High School quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Joseph Capps said.

And things have gone extremely well for Rams quarterbacks throughout the years.

Capps has been Cleveland’s quarterback’s coach and offensive coordinator since the school opened 12 years ago. Throughout his tenure, each and every one of his previous five Rams signal callers has gone on to play college ball.

“We’re going to give the quarterback all the chances to make all the throws and run the football,” Capps said. “We’re usually trusting a really good athlete to do that and get good results from it.”

Cleveland High School quarterbacks coach Joseph Capps (Todd Gibson/CBS 17).

Capps is the one pulling the trigger.

His offensive play calling has produced 3,000-yard passers and 1,000-yard rushers at the quarterback position.

But, one thing every Rams quarterback has had is athleticism. It’s what Capps said he looks for in a signal caller.

The veteran coach has found unrivaled success coaching quarterbacks for nearly two decades, and that’s where his focus remains.

“Everything that’s important to me as a coach and things I want to accomplish I’ve been given the freedom to do that,” Capps said. “One thing I understand is it takes a staff to have a good program so I’ve been very fortunate with coach (Scott) Riley and coach (Marc) Morris before to be able to do things that are important to me.”

That freedom has allowed Capps to put his stamp on the quarterbacks he’s coached, building a bond that continues to grow.

“Nothing gives me more joy than to see some of our former players come and hang out on a Friday night,” Capps said. “I’m proud of what the kids have accomplished and who they’ve grown up to be.”

Kayla Morton contributed to this article.