Community reacts after Johnston County murder-suicide leaves two 14-year-olds dead Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

ANGIER, N.C. (WNCN) - Two 14-year-olds are dead in Johnston County, and some in the community are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

"You hear about these things, but not this close to your home," neighbor Sherry Settle said.

The teenagers were found shot to death in a home in the 200 block of Clayton Road home Monday evening.

"It's quiet," another neighbor, Thelma Diaz, said. "I never see problems like this, so it just shocked me."

While none of the neighbors CBS 17 spoke with knew the family well, they said the 14-year-old boy and his family had been living in the home for less than a year.

"They've been outside a few times, kind of hanging out, but we don't know them personally," Settle said.

Deputies said the father of the boy came home around 5:30 p.m. Monday to find his son and a 14-year-old girl dead in what investigators are ruling it a murder-suicide. Investigators also told CBS 17 the gun used belonged to someone who lived at the home.

"There's cops everywhere. I did not hear a siren. I did not hear any gunfire, and like I said, I was here all day," Settle said.

A couch with what appeared to be blood on it was thrown into the front yard on Tuesday.

The sheriff's office said no other information would be released, which leaves many questions unanswered.

"This just surprised us. I mean, it hurts. They're teenagers. They're just starting to live, you know? Now they're gone," Diaz said.

CBS 17 has learned the girl was homeschooled and the boy was going to school in Johnston County.

The district said additional counselors were available for grieving staff and students.

"One day at a time and one foot in front of the other," said Dr. Amanda Allen She is the director of social and emotional learning for Johnston County Schools. "As a community, we're constantly reflecting on how we can support one another and how we can move forward."