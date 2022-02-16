Concrete truck flips, blocks access to section of NC-42 from US-70 in Clayton

Photo provided by the Town of Clayton via Facebook

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A concrete truck flipped in Clayton on Wednesday morning and closed access to N.C. Highway 42 east from U.S. Route 70, according to Town of Clayton officials.

Officials reported the crash in a Facebook post just after 9 a.m.

According to the town, the truck flipped on its side and is blocking the turning lane in front of the railroad tracks in the area.

A photo from the scene shows the cylinder of the truck flush against the driver’s side of an Infiniti sedan. It’s not clear if the truck flipped just inches from the car or if the car tried passing the truck and couldn’t get by.

Drivers who need to access N.C. 42 east from U.S. 70 will need to take a detour to Main Street and then continue on to Central Street and then Front Street before getting back to U.S. 70.

Traffic from N.C. 42 to U.S. 70 is flowing normally, officials said.

The cause of the crash has not been revealed and it’s not known if anyone was injured.

Town officials did not provide an estimate for when the road will reopen.