RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A convicted child molester who lived in Johnston County must leave the country once he completes the prison sentence he is already serving, the U.S. Department of Justice said.

Federal prosecutors say Levi Isidoro Velasco-Hernandez, 40, was sentenced Tuesday to six months in prison following his guilty plea to immigration fraud and has been judicially ordered to be removed from the country after he finishes his sentence for state law violations.

Prosecutors say Velasco, who was born in Mexico but lived in Johnston County, fraudulently applied for and obtained an immigrant visa in February 2017 after making materially false statements under oath.

He claimed that he had never engaged in any kind of sexual contact with anyone who was being forced or threatened, prosecutors said.

Velasco in 2021 was convicted in Johnston County Superior Court on 10 counts of taking indecent liberties with a child, with some of the incidents involving an 11-year-old child as early as Jan. 1, 2017 — at least a month before his visa application.

Immigration officers say they were not aware of Velasco’s crimes when he applied for the visa because he had not yet been arrested or charged.

He was sentenced to 10-to-20 years in prison and ordered to register as a sex offender.