Couple displaced after fire tears through garage of Clayton home

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) – A husband and wife were displaced after a fire tore through the garage of their home in Clayton, according to town spokesperson Stacy Beard.
The fire appears to have started in the house’s garage but the cause is under investigation. The couple was able to get out safely, Beard said.
The call came in at 7:53 p.m. and it took a little less than an hour for firefighters to get the blaze under control.
No other information was available.
