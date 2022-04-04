BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash on Interstate 40 has eastbound traffic backed up throughout most of Johnston County, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

According to NCDOT, the crash happened around 4 p.m. on I-40 east near mile marker 319, just before the interchange with N.C. 210.

One of the two eastbound lanes was closed. A traffic map showed traffic backups for several miles. Traffic was stopped or moving slowly from the scene near Benson all the way back to the Willow Spring area.

No information as available on how many vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.