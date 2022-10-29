FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WNCN) — A vehicle crash closed southbound Interstate 95 in Johnston County Saturday night, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported around 10:30 p.m. south of Four Oaks after Exit 87 which is Keen Road, the NCDOT said in a traffic alert.

Traffic appears to be backed up about a mile, according to NCDOT maps. The highway is expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Sunday.

A detour has been set up. Motorists must use Exit 87 to Keen Road and turn right on Keen Road. Continue on Keen Road and turn left on US 301 S.

Continue on US 301 S and turn right on Gilbert Road. Continue on Gilbert Road and turn left on Woodall Dairy Road, which becomes NC 242 S. From NC 242 S, turn left on I-40 E. Continue on I-40 E to I-95 junction and merge right to return to I-95 S.