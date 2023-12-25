BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Anyone planning to travel south on Interstate 95 on Monday morning may have to take a detour.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation is reporting that I-95 South is closed near the I-40 exit because of a crash.

They said the road closed at about 8:04 a.m. and is expected to reopen after 10 a.m.

It comes at a time when some people plan to travel to see family and friends on Christmas morning.

NCDOT’s traffic cameras show a fire truck and an ambulance at the scene.

  • Crash closes I-95 S on Christmas morning (NCDOT)
CBS 17 has reached out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.