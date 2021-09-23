Crash closes northbound lanes of I-95 in Johnston County

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash on Interstate 95 in Johnston County is expected to impact northbound traffic for several hours Thursday evening, the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The crash happened along I-95 north near exit 97 for U.S. 70. All northbound lanes are closed. NCDOT first reported it around 7:15 p.m.

Just before 9 p.m., officials said all lanes are expected to reopen by midnight.

Drivers traveling northbound on I-95 through Johnston County should take the exit 97 off-ramp and then continue on to the I-95 north on-ramp to circumvent the wreck.

It wasn’t immediately known if anyone was injured in the crash.

This story will be updated as more information is released.