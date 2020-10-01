Crash closes southbound lanes of I-95 in Johnston County

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash Thursday night closed all southbound lanes of Interstate 95 north of Fayetteville, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. near exit 95 for U.S. 70 Business. NCDOT said the road is expected to reopen by 11 p.m.

Drivers are instructed to take exit 97 for U.S. 70 north, continue on there and make a left onto U.S. 301 south. Then continue for three miles and make a left onto U.S. 70 business, which can be used to re-access I-95 south.

CBS 17 has a crew on the way to the scene and will update this story as more information is released.

More headlines from CBS17.com: