KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) – Southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed due to a crash Wednesday night, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.
The crash happened along I-95 south near exit 106 for Truckstop Road. NCDOT expects the road to reopen by 9:30 p.m.
Drivers are instructed to take exit 107 for U.S. 301 south, continue for two miles, then make a left onto Bagley Road to re-access I-95 south.
No information was available on the crash itself. This story will be updated.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Crash closes southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Johnston County
- President Trump says catching COVID-19 was a ‘blessing from God’
- Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Delta weakens, expected to regain strength in Gulf of Mexico
- Classroom 911: Blast off for Space Week with these learning tools for kids
- Judge delays ruling on NC absentee ballot procedure