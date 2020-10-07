Crash closes southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Johnston County

KENLY, N.C. (WNCN) – Southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are closed due to a crash Wednesday night, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said.

The crash happened along I-95 south near exit 106 for Truckstop Road. NCDOT expects the road to reopen by 9:30 p.m.

Drivers are instructed to take exit 107 for U.S. 301 south, continue for two miles, then make a left onto Bagley Road to re-access I-95 south.

No information was available on the crash itself. This story will be updated.

