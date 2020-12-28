Crash involving several vehicles triggers 4-mile traffic jam on I-95 near Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — Traffic along Interstate 95 is still backed up about four miles after a crash involving several vehicles that blocked a southbound lane near Smithfield Monday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. near mile marker 90, which is at U.S. 701, according to authorities.

The left lane was blocked in the area. Traffic was still backed up to just north of U.S. 70.

The lane reopened just before 6:10 p.m., but delays in the area are still significant, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

No other details were available.

