1 dead in crash involving several vehicles on NC 96 in Johnston County, officials say

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one person died when several vehicles were involved a wreck that has closed a road in Johnston County Friday night.
The incident was reported just after 8:25 p.m. along N.C. 96 near Davis Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.
The area is about three miles south of Zebulon.
A detour has been set up at the scene and drivers are advised to follow the directions of on-scene law enforcement.
The road is expected to reopen by 12:26 a.m. Saturday, the NCDOT said.
No other information was released.
