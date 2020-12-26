1 dead in crash involving several vehicles on NC 96 in Johnston County, officials say

ZEBULON, N.C. (WNCN) — At least one person died when several vehicles were involved a wreck that has closed a road in Johnston County Friday night.

The incident was reported just after 8:25 p.m. along N.C. 96 near Davis Road, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The area is about three miles south of Zebulon.

A detour has been set up at the scene and drivers are advised to follow the directions of on-scene law enforcement.

The road is expected to reopen by 12:26 a.m. Saturday, the NCDOT said.

No other information was released.