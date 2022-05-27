BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) — Interstate 40 was closed in both directions in Johnston County after a car crash with injuries Friday afternoon, officials said.

The incident was reported around 2 p.m. along I-40 just south of N.C. 210 near mile marker 321, according to the North Carolina State Department of Transportation.

Johnston County officials said there were some people injured in the crash.

Detours were set up in both directions.

The highway reopened around 3:25 p.m., but there were traffic backups in both directions.

Seven miles of congestion remains on I-40 East and 4 miles of congestion remains on I-40 West.