I-95 reopens after crash involving tractor-trailers near I-40 in Johnston County

BENSON, N.C. (WNCN) – A crash involving at least two tractor-trailers closed southbound Interstate 95 lanes near the Interstate 40 interchange in Johnston County for nearly two hours Monday afternoon, the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said.

The wreck, in which at least one person was injured, was reported around 2:45 p.m. along I-95 near Benson at mile marker 79.

Two of three lanes were closed in the area, which was backing up traffic on I-95 and I-40.

Northbound I-95 traffic was also backed up significantly.

The lanes reopened around 4:30 p.m., but there were still major traffic delays in the area.

