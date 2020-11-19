Crews battling large fire in downtown Princeton

PRINCETON, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews are battling a large fire in downtown Princeton Wednesday night, according to police chief Tyrone Sutton.

Sutton said the fire was in the central part of the town’s downtown area.

A viewer said the building burning is the historic Gurley Mill. A person who lives nearby said he heard the a transformer blow and saw the flames. He said the heat from the blaze singed the siding on his house and some of his roof, along with roofs on his neighbors’ homes.

According to Duke Energy, almost 1,800 customers in the area are without power, which would be the overwhelming majority of the town’s population.

CBS 17 has a crew on its way to the scene and will update this story as it develops.