NEWTON GROVE, N.C. (WNCN) – Crews from more than a dozen fire departments are fighting a large outdoor fire in Johnston County Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

The fire broke out around 12:30 p.m. at West Farms Wood Products at 683 Barefoot Road, which is north of Newton Grove, according to the Johnston County Fire Marshal’s Office.

As of 3:30 p.m., several piles of wood were on fire.

“Fire department access is difficult due to the terrain and the number of units on scene. Multiple water points have been established,” fire officials said.

The North Carolina Forestry Service is assisting 15 fire stations from the area.

No injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross is also responding to help firefighters as efforts continue over several hours.