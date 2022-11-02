WILSON’S MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Improvements will be made on storm drainage beginning Monday that will reduce access to Swift Creek Road from U.S. 70.

According to the N.C. Department of Transportation, an agency contractor will be “upgrading this section of highway in Wilson’s Mills by converting two conventional intersections into interchanges with bridges and ramps to reduce congestion, particularly during commuter hours”.

The contractor will close the south side of Swift Creek Road at U.S. 70 from Monday until next March to remove a culvert, install a larger one, and repave Swift Creek Road.

During this closure, drivers will not be able to go south on Swift Creek Road at U.S. 70, but they will be permitted to go north into the town of Wilson’s Mills. U.S. 70 will not be closed at this intersection during the culvert upgrade, the NCDOT said.

A detour will send drivers onto Strickland Road and Wilson’s Mills Road. A temporary traffic signal will be utilized at Strickland Road and U.S. 70 while the detour is in place.