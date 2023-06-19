CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN) — A home intruder was shot and killed by a homeowner Sunday night while the suspect was attempting to break in, officials said.

Around 9:03 p.m., Johnston County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 100 block of Parker Street in Wilson’s Mills which is about eight miles southeast of Clayton.

Deputies were told there was a breaking and entering in progress at this address and the homeowner had shot the intruder.

Upon arrival, deputies made contact with Wilson’s Mills Police and EMS personnel. At the request of the Wilson’s Mills police chief, the sheriff’s office took over the investigation.

Through the investigation, it was determined the unidentified male intruder had been shot after he made contact with the homeowner’s children and then attempted to break into the house, the sheriff’s office said.

The homeowner was present at the scene and fully cooperated with detectives. Positive identification of the suspect has not been determined.

The investigation remains ongoing with no additional details being released.